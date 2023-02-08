Q4 2022 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

And more detail from the next pages. On an annualized basis, Group's cumulative net income posted KRW 4.6423 trillion, and despite uncertain economic conditions at home and abroad, we steadily improved net income. Excluding the KRW 321.8 billion of sales gained from Shinhan Securities HQ building sale income, it was a 7.5% increase YoY. Group's annual CIR posted 45.5% and despite the digital-related cost increase and inflationary factors is being managed at a stable level.



Group's annual credit cost ratio posted at around 33 bp level, and despite additional provision for future uncertainties due to deterioration of the internal and external economic environment, it is being maintained at a stable level. And going forward, Shinhan Financial Group will maintain a conservative provisioning policy.



Last, I would like to go over the Group's capital policy. At the BOD meeting held today, the 2022 year-end dividend per share was decided at KRW 865. And if the previous quarterly dividends are included, the annual cash dividend payout