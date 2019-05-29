Shopify Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 29, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Tobias LÃ¼tke - Shopify Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Hey, everyone. Thanks for coming. Thank you for joining us for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders since becoming a public company. Very grateful to have you here.



The Annual Meeting of Shareholders is now open. I will act as the chair of this meeting as in years prior, and Joe Frasca will act as secretary. Please note that Joe will handle the formal portion of the meeting and then turn it back over to me for questions and answers session.



Joseph A. Frasca - Shopify Inc. - Senior VP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary



Thanks, Tobi. Good morning. My name is Joseph Frasca. I'm the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Shopify.



I'd like to introduce the following people with me here in the room today: Amy Shapero, Our Chief Financial Officer; obviously you met Tobi; Harley Finkelstein our Chief Operating Officer; and Brittany Forsyth, our Chief Talent Officer.



To my right, I'd also like to introduce to you the other members of our Board of