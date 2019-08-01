Q2 2019 Shopify Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, my name is Heidi and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Spotify (sic) [Shopify] Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Katie Keita, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Katie Keita - Shopify Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We are glad you can join us for Shopify's Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. We are joined this morning by Tobi LÃ¼tke, Shopify's CEO; Harley Finkelstein, our Chief Operating Officer; and Amy Shapero, our CFO.



After our prepared remarks we will open it up for your questions. We will make forward-looking statements on our call today that are based on assumptions and therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law, you can read about these risks and uncertainties in our press release this