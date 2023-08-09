Q2 2023 Spire Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to Spire Global's second-quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ben Hackman, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Ben Hackman - Spire Global, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our second-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our earnings press release and SEC filings can be found on our IR website at ir.spire.com. A replay of today's call will also be made available. With me on the call today is Peter Platzer, CEO; and Tom Krywe, CFO.



As a reminder, our commentary today will include non-GAAP items. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results, as well as our guidance, can be found in our earnings press release. Some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.



In particular, our expectations around our result of operations and financial conditions are uncertain and