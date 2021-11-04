Q3 2021 Siriuspoint Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SiriusPoint Limited Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Clare Kerrigan, Head of Investor Relations for SiriusPoint. Please go ahead.



Clare Kerrigan - SiriusPoint Ltd. - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the SiriusPoint Limited Earnings Call for the third quarter of 2021. Last night, we issued our third quarter Form 10-Q and earnings press release and financial supplements, which are available on our website, www.siriuspt.com. With me here today are Sid Sankaran, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and David Junius, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that many of the remarks today will contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of