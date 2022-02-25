Q4 2021 Siriuspoint Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to SiriusPoint Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Clare Kerrigan, Head of Investor Relations for SiriusPoint. Please go ahead.
Clare Kerrigan - SiriusPoint Ltd. - IR Officer
Thank you, operator. Welcome to the SiriusPoint Limited Earnings Call for the fourth quarter of 2021. Last night, we issued our earnings press release and financial supplement, which are available on our website, www.siriuspt.com.
With me here today are Sid Sankaran, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and David Junius, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that many of the remarks today will contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the earnings press
