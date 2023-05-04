Q1 2023 Siriuspoint Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Dhruv Gahlaut - SiriusPoint Ltd. - Head of IR & Chief Strategy Officer



Dhruv Gahlaut - SiriusPoint Ltd. - Head of IR & Chief Strategy Officer

Welcome you to the SiriusPoint Earnings Call for the 2023 first quarter results.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that today's remarks contain forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations.