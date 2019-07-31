Q2 2019 Spotify Technology SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Spotify's 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Question-and-Answer Session. A copy of the company's shareholder letter issued pre-market open today is available on the Investor Relations website, investors.spotify.com. This call is being recorded. An archived replay will be available on the IR site after the event concludes.
I'll now turn the call over to Paul Vogel, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A. You may now begin your conference.
Paul Aaron Vogel - Spotify Technology S.A. - VP, Head of Finance/FP&A and IR
Great. Thank you, Denise, and welcome to Spotify's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Daniel Ek, Spotify's CEO; and Barry McCarthy, Spotify's CFO. The format of today's call will be similar to prior quarters. Daniel will give brief opening remarks followed by an online question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted either through the widget alongside the webcast or by e-mailing directly to [email protected]. We'll get through as many questions as we can.
Jul 31, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
