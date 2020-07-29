Q2 2020 Spotify Technology SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Spotify Q2 2020 Earnings Call (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Paul Aaron Vogel - Spotify Technology S.A. - CFO



Great. Thank you, and welcome to Spotify's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I hope everyone is continuing to stay safe. As is the case with just about everyone, our team again will be hosting this call entirely remotely. Our CEO, Daniel Ek, is participating from Stockholm, and I am at my home office in New Jersey.



This morning, I'm pleased to introduce our new Head of Investor Relations, Bryan Goldberg, who just recently joined our team. I'm sure many of you recognize his name from his time at Bank of America. Also joining the IR team is Lauren Katzen, who was previously on our licensing and finance team within FP&A. We're excited to have both of them on board.



Mike Urciuoli, who has been both part of our IR team