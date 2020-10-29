Q3 2020 Spotify Technology SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Spotify's Q3 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to your speaker for today, Bryan Goldberg, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Bryan Daniel Goldberg - Spotify Technology S.A. - Head of IR



Great. Thank you, and welcome to Spotify 2020 Third Earnings Conference Call. I hope everyone is continuing to staying safe.



Our team is again hosting this call remotely. Our CEO, Daniel Ek, is participating from Stockholm. Paul Vogel, our CFO, is at his home office in New Jersey. And I'm joining from New York.



We'll start with opening comments from Daniel. After the remarks, Daniel and Paul will be happy to answer your questions. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, let me quickly cover the safe harbor. During this call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements, including projections or estimates about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and