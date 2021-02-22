Spotify Technology SA Virtual “Stream On” Event Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Daniel G. Ek - Spotify Technology S.A. - Founder, CEO & Chairman



Hi. I'm Daniel Ek, the founder and CEO of Spotify. Wherever you're watching from, wherever you are in the world, we're really glad you're joining us. Today, we want to show you what's next for Spotify and for audio. But before we talk about where it's all going, let me say a few words about where it all started.



I spent my childhood in RÃ¥gsved, a short distance from here. And at night, I'd stare up in the ceiling in my room and I'd dream of faraway places. Someday, I'd hope I travel the world. But until that day, it was music that carried me there. Before I ever got to Britain, Led Zeppelin showed me around. Before I ever set foot in the United States, Bob Dylan gave me a tour. With nothing but a pair of headphones, music took me places I'd never been.



But something about sound still transfixes us all. The desire to create and connect through audio is foundational to the human experience. And I don't believe it's a coincidence that the basic unit of music, the beat, echoes the human heartbeat.



For Spotify,