Mar 10, 2022 / 12:10AM GMT

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Okay. We're going to get started. Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Ben Swinburne from Morgan Stanley.



A quick disclosure statement that I know you've heard a million times. Please note that important disclosures, including my personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, all appear as a handout available in the registration area and on the Morgan Stanley public website.



Very happy to welcome back to the conference in person, Paul Vogel, the CFO of Spotify and former Morgan Stanley research analyst. Paul, it's great to see you again. Thanks for being here.



Paul Aaron Vogel - Spotify Technology S.A. - CFO



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDSo I want to start -- if you go back to your year-end earnings call, Daniel really highlighted that Spotify is focusing on becoming the preferred destination for audio creators. There's been a lot of