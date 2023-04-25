Q1 2023 Spotify Technology SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Julianne, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Spotify's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Bryan Goldberg, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.



Bryan Daniel Goldberg - Spotify Technology S.A. - Head of IR



Thank you, and welcome to Spotify's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today will be Daniel Ek, our CEO; and Paul Vogel, our CFO. We'll start with opening comments from Daniel and Paul and afterwards, we'll be happy to answer your questions. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, let me quickly cover the safe harbor.



During this call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements, including projections or estimates about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could materially differ because of factors discussed on today's call in