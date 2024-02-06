Q4 2023 Spotify Technology SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Spotify's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Bryan Goldberg, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Bryan Daniel Goldberg - Spotify Technology S.A. - Head of IR



All right. Thanks, operator, and welcome to Spotify's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today will be Daniel Ek, our CEO; Paul Vogel, our CFO; and Ben Kung, our VP of Financial Planning and Analysis, who has been assisting with the transition while we search for our new CFO. We'll start with opening comments from Daniel and Paul. And afterwards, we'll be happy to answer your questions. Questions can be submitted by going to slido.com, s-l-i-d-o.com and using the code #SpotifyEarningsQ423. Analysts can ask questions directly into Slido, and all participants can then vote on the questions they find the most relevant.



If for some reason, you don't have access to Slido, you can e-mail