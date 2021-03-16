Mar 16, 2021 / 09:20PM GMT

Seth Michael Seifman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I guess good afternoon bordering on good evening. Thanks for joining us on the aerospace defense track here at the JPMorgan Industrials Conference for 2021. And we are going to wrap up the aerospace defense track tonight with Spirit AeroSystems. And I'm very grateful to have Mark Suchinski here, CFO. And he's going to speak with us for a little while about the company.



Mark, maybe I'll hand it over to you kind of for a brief introduction, and then we'll get into some Q&A.



Mark J. Suchinski - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Sounds great, Seth. And good afternoon to you, and good afternoon to everybody that's on the virtual call here.



Let me first start with a quick safe harbor statement. I need to remind everyone that any projections or goals we may include today in our discussion are likely to involve risks, which are detailed in our news release and our SEC filings. Sorry, we had to take care