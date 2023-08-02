Q2 2023 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.'s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jordan, and I'll be your coordinator today. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the presentation over to Ryan Avey, Senior Director of Investor Relations and FP&A. Please proceed.



Ryan Avey -



Thank you, Jordan, and good morning, everyone. I'm Ryan Avey and with me today are Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Gentile; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Suchinski; and President of Commercial and Chief Operating Officer, Sam Marnick.



Before we begin, I need to remind you that any projections or goals we may include in our discussion today are likely to involve risks, including those detailed in our earnings release and our SEC filings and in the forward-looking statement at the end of this web presentation. In addition, we refer you to our earnings release and presentation for disclosures and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures we use when discussing our results. With that