Q4 2021 XL Fleet Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the XL Fleet Corp. fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Jim Berklas, General Counsel and Vice President of Corporate Development for XL Fleet. Please go ahead.



Jim Berklas - XL Fleet Corp. - General Counsel & VP, Corporate Development



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to XL Fleet's earnings conference call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. With me today are Eric Tech, our Chief Executive Officer; Mike Kenhard, our Chief Technology Officer, and the General Manager of our PowerDrive business; Colleen Calhoun, our Vice President and General Manager of our XL Grid business; Chris Goldner, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Our call this afternoon includes statements that speaks to the company's expectations, outlook, or predictions of the future, which are considered forward-looking statements. These