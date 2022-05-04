XL Fleet Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Debora Frodl - XL Fleet Corp. - Board Chair



Will the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders please come to order? I'm Debora Frodl, the Chair of the Board of Directors. It's a pleasure to welcome our stockholders to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of XL Fleet.



With us today, we have directors of the company, Kevin Griffin, Chris Hayes, Jon Ledecky, Niharika Ramdev, Sara Sclarsic, John Miller, and our Chief Executive Officer and Director, Eric Tech. Additionally, the following officers of the corporation are present, Don Klein, Chief Financial Officer and Jim Berklas, General Counsel and Secretary. Also present is Associate General Counsel, Stacey Constas.



Our independent accounting for the recently concluded fiscal year, the firm of Marcum LLP, is represented today by Monte Singh. Finally, Ana Gois of Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, known as CST, the company's stock transfer agent, is present and will serve as Inspector of Election.



After the conclusion of the meeting, stockholders may submit written questions and the appropriate member of management or the