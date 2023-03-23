Q4 2022 Spruce Power Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Spruce Power Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Thank you.



Bronson Fleig, Head of Investor Relations for Spruce Power, please go ahead.



Bronson Wells Fleig - Spruce Power Holding Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Spruce Power's conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.



With me today are Christian Fong, our Chief Executive Officer; and Donald Klein, our Chief Financial Officer.



Our call this afternoon will include statements that speak to the company's expectations, outlook or predictions of the future, which are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Similarly out of our