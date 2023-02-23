Q4 2022 SPX Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:45PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2022 SPX Technologies Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Paul Clegg, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead.



Paul Clegg - SPX Technologies, Inc. - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me on the call today areÂ GeneÂ Lowe, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Carano, our Chief Financial Officer. Also available during Q&A will be our Chief Accounting Officer, Mike Reilly. The press release containing our fourth quarter and full year results for 2022 was issued today after market close. You can find the release in our earnings slide presentation as well as a link to a live webcast of this call in the Investor Relations section of our website at spx.com. I encourage you to review our disclosure and discussion of GAAP results in the press release