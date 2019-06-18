Square Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 18, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Square, Inc.'s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Please note that this event is being webcast. I would now like to introduce Jack Dorsey, the company's President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Dorsey, please go ahead.



Jack Dorsey - Square, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Welcome, everyone, and thank you all for joining our 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We are pleased to hold our Annual Stockholders' Meeting virtually as we aim to increase access and participation.



Stockholders may submit questions at any time during this meeting through the web portal, with a limit of 1 question per stockholder, and we have allotted a certain amount of time after the formal business portion of the meeting to respond to questions. Only questions that are relevant to our business operations will be answered.



I would like -- I would now like to turn the meeting over to Sivan Whiteley, our General Counsel and Corporate Security -- Corporate Secretary, who will lead the formal business of the