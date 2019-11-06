Q3 2019 Square Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Square Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Jason Lee, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jason Lee - Square, Inc. - Head of IR



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining our third quarter 2019 earnings call. We have Jack and Amrita with us today.



First, we want to remind everyone of the format of our earnings call. We have published a shareholder letter on our Investor Relations website, which was available shortly after the market closed. We will begin this call with some short remarks before opening the call directly to your questions. During Q&A, we will take questions from our sellers in addition to questions from conference call participants.



On November 1, we filed a press release and 8-K announcing that we completed the sale of Caviar, our food ordering platform, to DoorDash on October 31. Today, in addition to our shareholder letter, we have filed an 8-K that includes Caviar financial statements for the third quarter of