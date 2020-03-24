Square Inc Corporate Update Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining our Investor Update call today. Today, Jack and Amrita will share intro remarks; and Jackie Reses, who led our ILC effort and is our Square Capital Lead, will join for the Q&A that follows. First, we wanted to remind everyone of the format of our call today.



We published a press release today after the market closed as well as a posted investor presentation on our Investor Relations website. The investor presentation reflects information about Square's historical performance that we had planned to share with you during our originally scheduled Investor Day. While we feel the information is important to provide, it will not form the basis of this call. We will begin this call with some remarks before opening the call to your questions.



We would also like to remind everyone that we will