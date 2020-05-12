May 12, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Great. Thanks. This is Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan. I'm the analyst following the payments processors and IT services sector at JPMorgan again. I'm really grateful to have Square back as a keynote, it's really something I look forward to every year. And I know it is a little different with the virtual format. The Square is doing some amazing things to level the playing field for both consumers and for sellers and really wanted to get an update from the team on that. So with us from Square, we got Jack Dorsey, the Co-Founder and CEO of Square; and Amrita Ahuja, the CFO of Square. And hope everyone can see us. Thanks so much for joining us guys. Hope quarantine life is treating you all okay?



Amrita Ahuja - Square, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thanks for having us.



Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



No, it will be fun. So in terms of format, we'll do like we've done