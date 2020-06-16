Square Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 16, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Square, Inc.'s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Please note that this event is being webcast. I would now like to introduce Jack Dorsey, the company's President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Dorsey, please go ahead.
Jack Dorsey - Square, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
Welcome, everyone, and thank you all for joining our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. First of all, I hope you are all healthy, safe and taking care of yourselves. There is a lot going on in the world today that requires our attention, so we appreciate you making the time for us. We are pleased to hold our Annual Stockholders' Meeting virtually as we aim to enable broad access and participation, especially in light of continued social distancing recommendations. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Sivan Whiteley, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who will lead the formal business of the meeting and also act as our secretary.
Sivan Whiteley - Square, Inc. - General
