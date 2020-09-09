Sep 09, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Josh J. Beck - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. Well, good early afternoon to everyone in the East Coast. Good late morning in the West Coast, where I think Amrita is dialing in from. So we're incredibly happy to have Square joining us for a fireside chat this afternoon. Amrita's obviously quite busy, so we're really appreciative of her time.



So I'm going to read a quick disclaimer and then jump into some Q&A. Investors, if you have questions, there should be a Zoom inbox or Zoom messaging window, you can place them in there. Or if you'd like to go to the old-school way, you can e-mail me at [email protected], and we will try to work those in at the end, time permitting.



So maybe I'll just go ahead and do the disclaimer. So during this conversation, Amrita may make forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. She may also speak as to certain non-GAAP metrics. Please take a look at Square's most recent filings with the SEC for a discussion of the company's risk factors and for reconciliations of non