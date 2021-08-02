Q2 2021 Square Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Hi, everyone. Apologies for the delay. We were just experiencing technical difficulties with the conference line. Thanks for joining our second quarter 2021 earnings call during which we will discuss Square's planned acquisition of Afterpay. We have Jack and Amrita with us today. Also joining us on the call is Nick Molnar, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Afterpay. We will begin this call with some remarks before opening the call directly to your questions.



We would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please take a look at our filings with the SEC in the