Dec 01, 2021 / 11:15PM GMT
Timothy Edward Chiodo - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director
Okay. Great. Welcome, everyone, to the afternoon keynote here on the second day of our 25th Annual Credit Suisse Technology conference. We're very happy to have with us today in the afternoon here, we have the full team from Square. First on stage with us, we have the CFO, Amrita Ahuja. Thank you for being here, Amrita.
Amrita Ahuja - Square, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer
Thanks for having me, Tim.
Timothy Edward Chiodo - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director
And also, I want to thank and acknowledge the IR team from Square. We have Nikhil, Tory and Thomas with us here on site in Arizona. Thank you, everyone, for making the trip.
Okay, great. I'm going to start out just by reading a disclaimer, and then we'll get into some of the topics. During this conversation, Amrita may make forward-looking statements, including about Square's preliminary expectations for its financial
