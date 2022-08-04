Q2 2022 Block Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Nikhil Dixit - Block, Inc. - IR Officer



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining our second quarter 2022 earnings call. We have Jack and Amrita with us today. We will begin this call with some short remarks before opening the call directly to your questions. During Q&A, we will take questions from our customers, in addition to questions from conference call participants.



We would also like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please take a look at our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors that could cause