Q1 2022 SolarWinds Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SolarWinds First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Bart Kalsu, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kalsu, you may begin your conference.



J. Barton Kalsu - SolarWinds Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Abby. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SolarWinds First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. With me today is Sudhakar Ramakrishna, our President and CEO.



Following prepared remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session. This call is being simultaneously webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors.solarwinds.com. Our Investor Relations website, you can also find -- on our Investor Relations website, you can also find our earnings press release and a summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call.



