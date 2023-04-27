Q1 2023 SolarWinds Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to the SolarWinds First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the SolarWinds First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. With me today are Sudhakar Ramakrishna, our President and CEO; and Bart Kalsu, our CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. This call is being simultaneously webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors.solarwinds.com. You can also find our earnings press release and a summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call. Please remember that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements, including those concerning our financial outlook, our market opportunities, our expectations regarding customer retention, our evolution to a subscription-first mentality and the timing of the phases of such evolution, our expectations regarding our partner