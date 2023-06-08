Jun 08, 2023 / 03:25PM GMT

Rob Oliver - Baird - Analyst



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for day three of Baird's Global Consumer Technology and Services Conference. I'm Rob Oliver. I follow the SaaS and software sector here at Baird, and it's a pleasure to have the management of SolarWinds here with me. To my left, Sudhakar Ramakrishna, who's the CEO, and Bart Kalsu, who's the CFO, on the far side here. Thank you, guys both very much for making the trip, Sudhakar, cross-country, Bart from Texas. Austin, Texas. Appreciate it. Awesome.



So I guess I want to start by just maybe, Sudhakar, could you give us a brief overview for the room of what it is SolarWinds does? There's a lot of change going on, and you've been a big change agent for the organization. I want that to be one of the themes that comes out of this presentation, that winds have changed, so to speak. So maybe talk a little bit as an opener about what SolarWinds does, and we can go into some of the changes, which are starting to really kind of blossom. Absolutely.



Sudhakar Ramakrishna - SolarWinds Corporation -