Q4 2023 SolarWinds Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Tim Karaca - SolarWinds Corp - Group Vice President of Finance



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the SolarWinds fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. With me today are Sudhakar Ramakrishna, our President and CEO; and Bart Kalsu, our CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. This call is being simultaneously webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors.solarwinds.com. You can also find our earnings press release and the summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call.



Please remember that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements, including those concerning our financial outlook, our market opportunities, our expectations regarding customer retention, our continued evolution to a subscription