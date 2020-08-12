Aug 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Southwestern Energy Company update conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Brittany Raiford, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Brittany Raiford;Director of Investor Relations -



Thank you, Andrea. Welcome and thanks to everyone on the call for participating this morning. I'm Brittany Raiford, Director of Investor Relations. And with me today are Bill Way, President and Chief Executive Officer; Julian Bott, Chief Financial Officer; and Clay Carrell, Chief Operating Officer.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that many of the comments we make during this call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties affecting outcomes. Many of these are beyond our control and are discussed in more detail in the Risk Factors and the Forward-Looking Statements sections of our annual report and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe the