Q1 2022 Southwestern Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Brittany Raiford - Southwestern Energy Company - Director of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Southwestern Energy's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Bill Way, President and Chief Executive Officer; Clay Carrell, Chief Operating Officer; Carl Giesler, Chief Financial Officer; and Jason Kurtz, Head of Marketing and Transportation.



Before we get started, I'd like to point out that many of the comments we make during this call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties affecting outcomes. Many of these are beyond our control and discussed in more detail in the Risk Factors and the Forward-looking Statements sections of our annual report and quarterly reports and as filed with the