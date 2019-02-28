Q4 2018 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Southwest Gas Holdings 2018 Year End Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Ken Kenny, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. Sir, you may begin.



Kenneth J. Kenny - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. - VP of Finance & Treasurer



Thank you, Demetrias. Welcome to the Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. 2018 Earnings Conference Call. As Demetrias stated, my name is Ken Kenny, and I am the Vice President, Finance and Treasurer. Our conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet. For those of you who would like to access the webcast, please visit the website at www.swgasholdings.com and click on the Conference Call link. We have slides on the Internet, which can be accessed to follow our presentation.



Today, we have Mr. John P. Hester, Southwest's President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Gregory