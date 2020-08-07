Q2 2020 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Kenneth J. Kenny - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. - VP of Finance & Treasurer



Thank you, Jonathan. Welcome to Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As Jonathan stated, my name is Ken Kenny, and I am the Vice President of Finance, Treasurer. Our conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet. For those of you who would like to access the webcast, please visit our website at www.swgasholdings.com and click on the conference call link. We have slides on the Internet, which can be accessed to follow the presentation.



Today, we have Mr. John P. Hester, Southwest's President and Chief