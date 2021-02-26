Feb 26, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Southwest Gas Holdings 2020 Year-end Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ken Kenny, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Kenneth J. Kenny - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. - VP of Finance & Treasurer
Thank you, Sadie. Welcome to the Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. 2020 Earnings Conference Call. As Sadie stated, my name is Ken Kenny, and I am the Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. Our conference call is being broadcast live over the internet. For those of you who would like to access the webcast, please visit our website at www.swgasholdings.com, and click on the conference call link. We have slides on the Internet, which can be accessed to follow our presentation.
Today, we have Mr. John P. Hester, Southwest's President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Gregory J.
Q4 2020 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
