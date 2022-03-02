Mar 02, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Southwest Gas Holdings 2021 Year-End Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Boyd Nelson, Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. You may begin.
Boyd S. Nelson - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. - VP of Strategy & Corporate Development
Thank you, Michelle, and welcome, everyone, to the Southwest Gas Holdings year-end 2021 earnings call. My name is Boyd Nelson, and I'm the Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. I am assuming responsibilities for Investor Relations from Ken Kenny, our Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, who after a period of transition, will focus full time on finance matters for the company. We have posted today's presentation on our IR website.
On today's call, we have John Hester, President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings; Paul Daily, President and CEO of Centuri; Karen Haller, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer; Greg
Q4 2021 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 02, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...