Q4 2021 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Southwest Gas Holdings 2021 Year-End Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Boyd Nelson, Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. You may begin.



Boyd S. Nelson - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. - VP of Strategy & Corporate Development



Thank you, Michelle, and welcome, everyone, to the Southwest Gas Holdings year-end 2021 earnings call. My name is Boyd Nelson, and I'm the Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. I am assuming responsibilities for Investor Relations from Ken Kenny, our Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, who after a period of transition, will focus full time on finance matters for the company. We have posted today's presentation on our IR website.



On today's call, we have John Hester, President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings; Paul Daily, President and CEO of Centuri; Karen Haller, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer; Greg