Q1 2022 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the call over to Boyd Nelson, Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations for Southwest Gas. Please go ahead, sir.



Boyd S. Nelson - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. - VP of Strategy & IR



Thank you, David. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Southwest Gas Holdings First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.



Throughout the call, we will be referencing presentation slides, which we have posted on our IR website.



I am joined on today's call by Karen Haller, new President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings; Paul Daily, President and CEO of Centuri; Greg Peterson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Justin Brown, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Southwest Gas Corporation.



Please note that on today's call, the company will address certain factors that may impact this coming year's