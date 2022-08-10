Q2 2022 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Thank you, Gretchen. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Southwest Gas Holdings Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Throughout the call, we will be referencing presentation slides, which we have posted on our IR website. I am joined on today's call by Karen Haller, President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings; Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas Corporation; and Greg Peterson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Please note that on today's call, the company will address certain factors that may impact this coming year's earnings and provide some longer-term guidance. Further, our attorneys have asked me to remind you that