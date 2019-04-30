Q3 2019 Standex International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Standex International's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Gary Farber with Affinity Growth Advisors to begin.



Gary Farber -



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Please note that the presentation accompanying management's remarks can be found on Standex' Investor Relations website, www.standex.com.



Please refer to Standex' safe harbor statement on Slide 2. Matters that Standex management will discuss on today's conference call include predictions, estimates, expectations and other forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You should refer to Standex' most recent SEC filings and public announcements for a detailed list of risk factors.



In addition, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will include references to the non-GAAP