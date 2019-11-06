Q1 2020 Standex International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Standex Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Earnings Teleconference. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Gary Farber. Please go ahead.



Gary Farber;Affinity Growth Advisors;Partners -



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Please note that the presentation accompanying management's remarks can be found on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at www.standex.com. Please refer to Standex's safe harbor statement on Slide 2. Matters that Standex management will discuss on today's conference call include predictions, estimates, expectations and other forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You should refer to Standex's most recent SEC filings and public announcements for a detailed list of risk factors.



In addition, I'd like to remind