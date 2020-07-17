Jul 17, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Sensient Technologies Corporation 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note that today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Steve Rolfs. Please go ahead, sir.
Stephen J. Rolfs - Sensient Technologies Corporation - Senior VP & CFO
Good morning. I'm Steve Rolfs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I would like to welcome all of you to Sensient's conference call to discuss 2020 second quarter financial results. I am joined this morning by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
This morning, we released our 2020 second quarter financial results. A copy of the release and our investor presentation is now available on our website at sensient.com.
During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide investors with additional information to evaluate the company's performance and improve the
Q2 2020 Sensient Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...