Q4 2022 Sensient Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Stephen J. Rolfs - Sensient Technologies Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Good morning. Welcome to Sensient's earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. I'm Steve Rolfs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I am joined today by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Earlier today, we released our 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results. A copy of the release and our investor presentation is available on our website at sensient.com.



During our call today, we will be explaining the differences between our GAAP results and our adjusted results. The adjusted results for 2022 remove income related to an earn-out payment received in connection with the