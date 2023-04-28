Q1 2023 Sensient Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Stephen J. Rolfs - Sensient Technologies Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Good morning. Welcome to Sensient's earnings call for the first quarter of 2023. I'm Steve Rolfs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I'm joined today by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Earlier today we released our 2023 first quarter results.