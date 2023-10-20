Q3 2023 Sensient Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Sensient Technologies Corporation 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note, today's event is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the floor over to Steve Rolfs. Sir, please go ahead.
Stephen J. Rolfs - Sensient Technologies Corporation - Senior VP & CFO
Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to Sensient's earnings call for the third quarter of 2023. I'm Steve Rolfs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I'm joined today by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Earlier today, we released our 2023 third quarter results. A copy of the release and our investor presentation is available on our website at sensient.com. During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which removed the impact of currency movements and other items as noted in the company's filings. We believe the removal of these items provides investors with additional information to
Oct 20, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
