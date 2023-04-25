Q1 2023 Tenet Healthcare Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. We're pleased to have you join us for a discussion of Tenet's first quarter 2023 results as well as a discussion of our financial outlook.



Tenet senior management participating in today's call will be Dr. Saum Sutaria, Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Cancelmi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our webcast this morning includes a slide presentation, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website, tenethealth.com.



Listeners to this call are advised that certain statements made during our discussion today are forward-looking and represent management's expectations based on