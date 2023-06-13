Jun 13, 2023 / 04:20PM GMT

Jamie Aaron Perse - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Associate



All right. Good morning, everyone. We're here on day 2 of the Global Healthcare Conference for Goldman Sachs. I'm Jamie Perse, our next session is with Tenet. I'm going to turn it over to Will briefly and then to Tom for opening remarks, and then we'll get going.



William McDowell - Tenet Healthcare Corporation - VP of IR



Thanks a lot, Jamie. Thanks for having us today. Just a quick comment. We're going to be making some forward-looking statements today. Obviously suggested you refer back to our cautionary statement, which was included in our most recent earnings release as well as related SEC filings for anything related to that. With that, I'll turn it over to Saum.



Saumya Sutaria - Tenet Healthcare Corporation - CEO & Director



All right. Thank you. Jamie, first of all, for having us, and thank you for being here. I'll just make a few brief comments, and then we'll get into the Q&A. A few things about the business. I think probably