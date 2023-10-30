Q3 2023 Tenet Healthcare Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to Tenet Healthcare's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I'll now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. McDowell, you may begin.



William McDowell - Tenet Healthcare Corporation - VP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. We're pleased to have you join us for a discussion of Tenet's third quarter 2023 results as well as a discussion of our financial outlook. Tenet's senior management participating in today's call will be Dr. Saum Sutaria, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dan Cancelmi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Sun Park, Executive Vice President.



Our webcast this afternoon includes a slide presentation, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website, tenethealth.com. Listeners to this call are advised that certain statements made during our discussion today are forward-looking and represent